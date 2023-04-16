Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest injury report on Lakers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 16, 2023)

The LA Lakers have made Anthony Davis probable for Game 1 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. AD has been on the injury report for over three months now due to a right foot stress injury.

Davis originally suffered the injury on December 16 in the Lakers’ 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets. He returned on January 25 against the San Antonio Spurs but remains closely monitored by the team.

LA has been cautious of Davis as they refused to clear him to play in back-to-back games until the last week of the regular season.

The Lakers, however, haven’t played since April 11 when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 in overtime to clinch a playoff spot. Anthony Davis has got plenty of rest to get ready for Game 1 on Sunday night.

Unless there’s a serious setback to his right foot, he should be able to see action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony Davis against Jaren Jackson Jr. could dictate the series between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Davis is usually dominant when he's healthy. He will be up against perhaps the biggest challenge he will face in the entire postseason. Davis will have to make his usual impact in the game while battling Jaren Jackson Jr.

"JJJ" is one of the contenders to win the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award. How effective Davis can be against Jackson could determine this series.

