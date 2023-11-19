Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Houston Rockets? LA Lakers star's availability in question after persistent struggles (Nov. 19)

Anthony Davis helped the LA Lakers get back on track Friday, as the "Purple and Gold" defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 107-95 on the road to remain unbeaten in the NBA In-Season Tournament (3-0). On Sunday, the Lakers will look to build on this win as they host the Houston Rockets, who remain at the upper echelon of the Western Conference with a 6-4 record.

After a disappointing nine-point performance in the 135-120 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Davis responded with 16 points and 14 rebounds on Friday's victory as he continues to battle injuries.

The All-Star big man is dealing with injuries to his left adductor and hip, but he is officially listed as probable for tonight's game. This means that barring any setbacks, Davis will suit up against the Rockets, who want to return to the winning track following their 106-100 road loss to the LA Clippers on Friday, which ended their six-game win streak.

Anthony Davis has missed only one Lakers' game this season and has averages of 21.6 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 3.3 apg, on 51.3% from the field and just 30.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Darvin Ham explains how crucial Anthony Davis is for Lakers' defense

The LA Lakers view Anthony Davis as a cornerstone of their effort to claim a record 18th NBA championship. Davis and LeBron James are the undisputed leaders of the franchise, which seeks a return to the Finals for the first time since 2020.

After the game against the Blazers, coach Darvin Ham opened up about how vital Anthony Davis' defensive performance is for the team's success.

"He's just trying to set a tone," Darvin Ham said postgame. "The way Bron sets the tone for us offensively, whether he's playing downhill, the three ball's working, the way he's setting up his teammates, AD is doing the same thing on the defensive side of the ball.

"Being up able to switch, protecting the basket, active hands – thus the three steals – and just talking and communication and giving guys confidence that's in front of him to be more aggressive on the ball."

Against Portland on Friday, Anthony Davis made three steals and blocked five shots while leading the league in rejections with 3.5 per game, according to the league's official website.

"I'm the D-line, the linebacker, safety, cornerback, everything," Davis said. "I'm everywhere. I just try to be that for the team."

Davis and the Lakers will stay home for the next three games as they host the Rockets, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.