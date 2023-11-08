Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit Toyota Center to take on the Houston Rockets. The center's status for the game remains up in the air after suffering a couple of injuries in Monday's loss to the Miami Heat (108-107).

The All-Star big man suffered injuries to his left hip and adductor and was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game.

Following that, Anthony Davis expressed optimism that he will not miss any time and will be ready for Wednesday's game.

"Off the spin move, just I don’t know, just awkward. [It] spazzed up," Davis said to media. "It felt fine coming out of halftime, and it kind of just like spazzed up again. Then I went to go get it wrapped up, it felt fine for a longer stint … then it kind of just spazzed up again." [via Yahoo Sports].

"I’ll be fine. I’ll be ready to go Wednesday, but I need to calm down and get some treatment and get ready to go on Wednesday."

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable in the official injury report with hip spasms and a left adductor injury. The Lakers have already ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino (patellar), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) with injuries. Meanwhile, big man Jaxson Hayes (ankle) is questionable, and Rui Hachimura (concussion) is probable to play.

The Lakers are coming off two straight losses and have dropped to 3-4 in the standings, good for 10th in the West.

Lakers view Anthony Davis as a cornerstone of their success moving forward

The LA Lakers want to return to the NBA Finals after four years and challenge for a record 18th championship. To do so, they should have a full roster available and avoid major injury upsets.

Aside from LeBron James, the franchise views Anthony Davis as a cornerstone of their success, so keeping him healthy this season is their main priority.

"What we were able to accomplish down the stretch, we wanted to improve around the edges but clearly extending Anthony Davis is at the core of that continuity," GM Rob Pelinka told media back in August, after Davis signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the franchise, via Bleacher Report.

"He's a pillar of the franchise and again just an exciting day for us to be able to know we can build around him for years to come."

Anthony Davis has played in all seven games and is averaging 23.9 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three.

It remains to be seen if he will be in the lineup tonight vs. the Rockets or if injuries will keep him out for the first time this year.