Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Lakers 9x All-Star's status revealed (March 10)

On Sunday night, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are slated to take on the second-place Minnesota Timberwolves. Looking at the injury report, they might be without their star center for this big matchup.

Leading into Sunday's matchup, it is unclear if Anthony Davis will play. Per the latest injury report, he is listed as questionable due to shoulder soreness. The Lakers' staff will likely have to go through his warm-up routine before a final decision is made.

After having the past few years of his career plauged by injury, Davis has managed to stay on the floor consistently this year. So far this season, he's played in 61 out of the Lakers' 65 games. The nine-time All-Star is having a dominant year, averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

At the time this is being written, there is no telling what Davis' status will end up being against the Timberwolves. However, given his track record this season, there is a good chance he suits up. This is a big matchup for LA, as they attempt to get in the playoff picture. Knocking off one of the top teams in the conference could provide a big momentum boost in these final weeks.

The Timberwolves will also be shorthanded on Sunday due to Karl-Anthony Towns being sidelined with a knee injury.

Anthony Davis speaks on injuring his shoulder

The reason Anthony Davis is on the injury report Sunday is because of something that happened in the LA Lakers' previous matchup. While attempting to take a charge of Giannis Antetokounmpo, he suffered a blow to his shoulder.

Following the game, reporters flocked AD at his locker to get an update on what happened. His shoulder was wrapped up by then, and he stated that he couldn't feel it right after the play.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham also porvided an updated following the Lakers matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. He said the All-Star center will be evaluated by the team's medical staff and then they'll go from there.

Despite suffering this injury, Anthony Davis managed to stay in the game against Milwaukee. With LeBron James already sidelined, it was on him to lead the charge. AD ended up logging 41 minutes as they shorthanded took down the red-hot Bucks.

Davis did a little bit of everything in the win, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

With LeBron also questionable, the Lakers need AD in the lineup if they want to keep rolling. Ham will likely provided an update during his pregame availability, which could shed some light on Davis' status against the Timberwolves.