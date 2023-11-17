Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? Latest injury update from the Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is listed as probable for the LA Lakers Nov. 17 In-Season tournament contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The All-Star big man is nursing a hip spasm in his left adductor. Davis has struggled with injuries since helping the Lakers win the NBA championship in 2020.

As such, the big man has received a lot of criticism in recent years. When healthy, Davis is one of the most impactful players in the NBA. He can dominate both sides of the court as a scorer and rebounder. However, his injury issues have left the Lakers unable to rely on his production for an entire season.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office want to compete for a championship. To have a realistic chance of doing so, they need both LeBron James and Davis available during the postseason and throughout the regular season to help develop winning habits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Davis has participated in 11 games for the Lakers so far this season. He's averaging 22.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Shooting 52.4% with a 33.3% clip from 3-point range. There is still another level Davis can go to if he can stay healthy throughout the season and continue working toward the level we've seen from him earlier in his career.

The LA Lakers could give Anthony Davis a new All-Star teammate

According to reports, the LA Lakers are interested in acquiring Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. The Eastern Conference strugglers were designed to be a championship contender, but age and injuries have derailed their chances, and now, it's time to hit the reset button.

Over the past 18 months, Rob Pelinka has done a good job of acquiring young players and helping build their value around the NBA. Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are both seen as winning players following their roles in helping the Purple and Gold make the Western Conference finals last season.

LeBron James is 38. He needs his minutes managed and to be rested during the season. Davis is an injury concern due to his recent absences from the rotation. Adding another star talent, such as LaVine, could give the Lakers the additional star punch they need to be seen as legitimate contenders.

However, any deal could seriously deplete their depth, and that may be counterproductive in the short term. Still, if Pelinka can add another star to the roster, he will be lessening the team's reliance on Davis and giving the franchise a better chance of succeeding long-term.