Is Anthony Edwards playing today vs New Zealand? - August 26, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023

Anthony Edwards has proven himself as one of the most dominant players on Team USA heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Throughout the tuneup games, Edwards impressed not only fans, but also coach Steve Kerr.

As such, it's no surprise that fans are eager to find out whether or not Edwards will be playing on Aug. 26 when Team USA takes on New Zealand. The game will mark the first for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup as it looks to return to its spot as gold medalists.

Fortunately for Team USA fans, Anthony Edwards is expected to play. Following the momentum of his impressive performances leading up to the tournament, it's no surprise that Steve Kerr is eager to give him big minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As he recently explained as well, there's no chance that he comes off the bench. In addition to the fact that he has continued to show out, as he recently explained, there's no dominant player for him to back up.

As such, when Team USA takes on New Zealand in its opening game, Anthony Edwards is expected to play a big role. The tournament will see the team share a group with Greece, New Zealand and Jordan, with Team USA being the heavy favorites.

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

Anthony Edwards' role with Team USA going forward

Heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup, coach Steve Kerr named Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges as driving forces for Team USA. As he explained, Brunson had previously found success at the FIBA level, giving Kerr confidence that he could continue to compete at a high level.

In addition, Mikal Bridges, who earned himself the 'Brooklyn Bridges' nickname during the regular season, also is expected to play a big role for the team. Once training camp and tuneup games began, however, Kerr named Edwards as 'the guy' on the team.

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico

(Suggested Reading: FIBA World Cup Day 1 results)

During a recent interview with media members, Kerr praised Edwards, saying:

"He's, unquestionably, the guy. You can see he knows it. But, now the team knows it and I think the fans see it. He genuinely believes he's the best player in the gym every single night, and he's such a dynamic young player. I think he's taking a leap."

His play helped fuel Team USA to a 5-0 record throughout the exhibitions leading to the tournament. Given that, it seems as though fans could see Anthony Edwards cement his place as one of the best players not just in the NBA, but in the entire world.

(Suggested Reading: Full August 26th FIBA World Cup schedule)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)