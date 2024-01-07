Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest update on NBA All-Star's status (Jan. 7)

Anthony Edwards has only missed three games this season and has stayed relatively healthy for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards is having the best season of his career as the Timberwolves try to stay atop the Western Conference. But is Edwards playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

According to Minnesota's latest injury report, only one player is set to miss the game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Jaylen Clark is still out as he continues his recovery from a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in his final season at UCLA.

That means Edwards will be playing against the Mavericks and trying to start a new winning streak. The Timberwolves are coming off an easy 122-95 win over the Houston Rockets to snap a two-game losing skid to start the year.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

As mentioned above, Anthony Edwards has only missed three games this season so far. Edwards suffered a hip contusion against the OKC Thunder on Nov. 28. He missed two games before returning on Dec. 6 against the San Antonio Spurs, but he struggled with 17 points on 4-for-17 from the field.

Edwards re-aggravated his hip injury the next game versus the Memphis Grizzlies two days later. He left the game after four minutes and missed their Dec. 11th matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Ant-Man" fully recovered after a three-day rest to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-101. He struggled again, scoring just nine points on 3-for-19 from the field. He did bounce back the next game to explode for 37 points in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Since the hip injury, Edwards has stayed healthy and has not missed a game for about a month. The Timberwolves need him on the floor to solidify their hold at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Mavericks

Anthony Edwards has played against the Dallas Mavericks 10 times in his young NBA career. Edwards is averaging 24.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Edwards has a record of 6-4 versus the Mavericks and will work to increase his win tally against them. The Minnesota Timberwolves have already defeated Dallas in their first two meetings of the season on Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The Timberwolves have also won seven of the last 10 games against the Mavericks since May 16, 2021.

