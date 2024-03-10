Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest on 2-time NBA All-Star's status (March 10)

Anthony Edwards is questionable to play on Sunday night against the LA Lakers. The two-time NBA All-Star has been on the injury report the past few games but has not missed any contests. Edwards has shown amazing recovery after incurring injuries mid-game, which sets him apart from several superstars in the NBA.

He is expected to suit up against the Lakers, too, despite the 50-50 status. Edwards has missed only three games this year and proved key to the Minnesota Timberwolves' successful run atop the Western Conference. They are 44-20, with Edwards averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 61 games.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards is on the Timberwolves' injury report because of an ankle soreness issue. Edwards sustained the injury against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday early in the game. However, he returned to the game in the second quarter and continued playing. Edwards tallied 44 points and made the game-winning block at the buzzer to hand Minnesota a 113-111 win.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. LA Lakers

Anthony Edwards has averaged 22.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 2.9 apg in 11 games against the LA Lakers. He's 6-5 against the 17-time NBA champions. Edwards has averaged 29.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.0 apg in two games against the Lakers this season.

He had 31 points in a 108-106 win when the teams last met on Dec. 30. The Timberwolves hold a 2-0 season series advantage against their potential first-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers are sitting ninth in the West with a 35-30 record and will likely end up in the play-in tournament. They could qualify as seventh or the eighth seed in the playoffs if they win in the play-in.

Edward is critical for the Timberwolves to keep their winning streak alive against LA. The Lakers have beaten eight of the top 10 teams record-wise this season. Their record may not show it, but the team is capable of winning against anybody if they execute their plans early.

Anthony Edwards could disrupt that flow early on with his two-way play. Even if the Timberwolves fall behind, he's been solid enough in the clutch to win close games for Minnesota this year.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers?

The Timberwolves-Lakers game will be televised nationally on ESPN. Bally Sports North and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage. Fans can also view the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.