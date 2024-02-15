Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against Portland Trail Blazers? Latest on former No. 1 pick's status (February 15)

Anthony Edwards' availability for Thursday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers is up in the air. The former No. 1 pick is questionable to play tonight. Edwards has been on the Timberwolves' injury report for the past two games.

He was a game-time decision when the Timberwolves played Portland on Tuesday. However, Edwards suited up and dropped 41 points on 16 of 27 shooting, leading Minnesota to a 121-109 win.

What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Edwards is on the Timberwolves' injury report due to a right knee soreness issue. He's been on the injury report for the same twice before in January. However, Edwards hasn't missed any time because of the injury yet. He's missed three games, all because of a hip injury he sustained in November. Minnesota is 2-1 without Edwards.

Anthony Edwards stats vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony Edwards has played 11 games against the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 27.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's 6-5 against them. He's played two games against the Trail Blazers this season.

Edwards could only tally nine points when the teams met for the first time on Jan. 12. However, the Timberwolves still won 116-93. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns had the hot hands, which saw Edwards take a backseat. He contributed with six assists in that game.

However, Edwards was at the forefront of the Timberwolves 121-109 win against Portland on Tuesday. He had 41 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Edwards went 16 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

Local TV operators Bally Sports North and Bally Sports PLUS will cover the Minnesota Timberwolves-Portland Trail Blazers game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. The contest begins at 10:00 pm ET at Moda Center, Portland's homecourt.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will headline this game for the Timberwolves. Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton and Anfernee Simons will be the marquee draws from the Trail Blazers.

It's the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star break commences. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are among the players who will be in action at the All-Star game on Sunday in Indiana.

They are both among the reserves for the Western Conference All-Star team. Edwards is making his second All-Star appearance, while Towns will play his fourth All-Star game.