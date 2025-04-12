Is Anthony Edwards suspended for game against Jazz? Looking at latest update on Timberwolves star

In Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves' 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the three-time All-Star was hit with a technical foul for complaining to officials.

The technical was the 18th of the season for Edwards, who would have been automatically suspended for one game given that the league suspends players for one game for every other technical foul after 16, however, on Saturday, the league announced via social media that the technical foul had been rescinded.

As a result, Anthony Edwards is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz, which will be the final game of the season for Minnesota.

Edwards finished Friday's game against Brooklyn with just nine points while shooting 4-11 from the floor and 1-7 from beyond the arc over 31 minutes of play.

Despite his offensive struggles, the Timberwolves were able to pick up a win, allowing them to remain tied with the Golden State Warriors for sixth place in a competitive Western Conference.

Given the standings, seeding for the playoffs will come down to how things play out on Sunday for both teams.

If Minnesota picks up a win, but Golden State loses, they will clinch the sixth seed and bypass the play-in tournament. If Minnesota loses and Golden State wins, the team will wind up in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

"I don't feel like it should've been a tech," - Anthony Edwards opens up on controversial technical foul in Timberwolves-Nets game

After picking up his 18th technical foul on Friday, Anthony Edwards spoke with members of the press in the locker room post-game to discuss the situation.

As he explained, a foul was called on him by referee Ray Acosta, and in response, he turned around and asked the veteran official where the foul was. Because Edwards used profanity, admitting to members of the press that he asked where the "f*****g" foul was, Acosta handed him a technical.

Although he said that he and Ray Acosta have a good relationship and the two talked things out after the fact, he was still concerned about the possibility of missing Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz, which will have major implications for the Western Conference standings.

"I'm praying they rescind it. I don't feel like it should've been a tech. ... I still don't feel like I deserved a tech."

From the looks of things, Edwards' prayers have been answered, and he will now have a chance to help Minnesota move one step closer to securing a playoff berth.

