Is Austin Reaves playing today vs New Zealand? - August 26, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023

Team USA is set to tip off their FIBA World Cup campaign on Saturday, August 26, locking horns with New Zealand. Austin Reaves, who emerged as a sensation for the LA Lakers last season, is expected to make his major tournament debut for his nation against the "Tall Blacks."

As the action shifts to the Philippines, the Americans arrive as the top contenders to clinch the coveted World Cup. Even though their superstar players aren't participating in the tournament, the spotlight will be on rising talents like Reaves, who are set to lead the team's charge on the global stage.

Reaves, who started all of Team USA's tuneup games off the bench, is expected to be in the same role for the entirety of the tournament. The 25-year-old displayed exceptional performance in the warm-up matches. In the five games, all of which Team USA emerged victorious, he scored ten or more points in four contests.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Americans are widely anticipated to breeze through their opening matchup against New Zealand. Boasting a convergence of top-tier NBA talent, Team USA is projected to bring significant firepower against their opponents.

Reaves has proven to be a two-way threat, which is why he is a perfect fit for the international game. In the FIBA setting, a big guard who can shoot and defend is a recipe for success, and the Lakers star certainly fits that mold.

The shooting guard averaged 13.0 points and 3.4 assists for the Lakers last season. However, it was in the playoffs that his talent truly shone. He averaged 16.9 ppg and dished out 4.6 apg in the post-season. Many expect him to ride that wave of momentum and deliver for the team.

Austin Reaves is ecstatic following Team USA call-up

The meteoric rise of Austin Reaves in the basketball realm is a sight to behold. His hard work and relentless dedication are now reaping their well-deserved rewards.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Itiel Estudillo, Reaves talked about his excitement to represent his nation at the World Cup. The Lakers guard is humbled by the experience of donning his country's threads.

"It's special. If you'd asked me probably six months ago if I thought I'd be here, I'll probably look at you crazy," Reaves said.

"It's just special any time I got to put on a USA jersey and represent our country. Like I said, 'Go win gold.' That's our common goal, what everybody is looking forward to. It's super special, and it's like a dream come true."

Expand Tweet

Based on the remarks, Reaves appears poised to impact the USA at the big stage significantly.

Following a breakout season, the guard is slated to have a more prominent role with the LA Lakers in the upcoming season. Moreover, playing under the elite coaching staff of Steve Kerr, Tyronn Lue, and Erik Spoelstra will further elevate his game.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)