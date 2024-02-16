Is Brandon Miller playing tonight in 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge? 

Amid his midseason breakout, Charlotte Hornets rookie forward Brandon Miller is set to participate in Friday’s NBA Rising Stars Challenge, known formally as Panini Rising Stars.

For the third consecutive year, the event will feature four seven-player teams competing in a three-game tournament.

Three teams, consisting of NBA rookies and sophomores, were drafted by former NBA and WNBA stars Jalen Rose, Pau Gasol and Tamika Catchings. The trio will also coach their respective teams. Meanwhile, the fourth team, consisting of NBA G League players, will be coached by former NBA star Detlef Schrempf.

Brandon Miller was drafted No. 6 by Team Pau in the Rising Stars draft. He will team up with the No. 1 pick of the draft, San Antonio Spurs rookie big man Victor Wembanyama. Before the draft, Miller expressed a desire to play with the 7-foot-4 Frenchman due to his size advantage.

“I want to be on Wemby's team. Just throwing lobs the whole time. Put me on Wemby's team,” Miller said.

Miller’s other Team Pau teammates include fellow rookies Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Cason Wallace and Bilal Coulibaly, as well as sophomore Jabari Smith Jr.

The tournament will feature a target score of 40 in both semifinal games, followed by a target score of 25 in the championship round. Team Pau will take on Team Detlef in the semifinals, while Team Jalen will face off against Team Tamika.

The Rising Stars Challenge tips off at 9 p.m. EST at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and airs live on TNT.

Brandon Miller enters 2024 NBA Rising Stars Challenge on hot streak

Brandon Miller got off to a relatively slow start to his rookie season. However, the 2023 No. 2 pick is entering this year’s Rising Stars Challenge on a hot streak.

Miller has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his last 16 games, including two games with 30 or more points. During that stretch, he is averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 48.7% shooting.

The 21-year-old also recently set the Hornets’ rookie 3-pointer record. Miller recorded his record-breaking 109th 3 in the first half of Wednesday’s 122-99 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks. The victory marked his team's third straight entering the All-Star break.

Miller has 112 3s through just 48 games. So, with Charlotte (13-41) having 28 games remaining after the break, he should be able to blow the previous record out of the water.

Additionally, Miller will look to keep up his hot shooting on Friday for Team Pau and potentially take home the 2024 Rising Stars MVP trophy.

