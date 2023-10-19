Is Chet Holmgren playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest injury report from OKC Thunder (19th October)

The OKC Thunder will play their final preseason game on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons but probably without Chet Holmgren. OKC’s highly-touted center has already shown that he’s ready for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Health will be the biggest concern for Holmgren, who sat out his first year in the NBA due to a foot injury. The Thunder may choose to give him a rest after an impressive game against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

In the game against the Bucks, Holmgren finished with 18 points on 7-8 shooting, including an impressive 2-3 clip from behind the arc. He added three assists, three rebounds and a block to his night. Holmgren’s versatility and impact on both ends of the floor have made Thunder fans giddy with excitement. They can only hope that he remains healthy to show what he's capable of in the regular season.

In three preseason games, Chet Holmgren is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 21 minutes. The former Gonzaga star’s impact, however, isn’t limited to the box score. His presence alone opened up opportunities Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey never had before.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault wanted to see how Holmgren would do against NBA competition heading into the preseason. After three games, he must surely be convinced the lanky center is ready for the challenges of the upcoming season.

Chet Holmgren will likely start at center for the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder will have a young but incredibly talented starting unit next season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort will roam the perimeter. Jalen Williams, who had a surprisingly impressive rookie campaign, will likely shift to the power forward position. Chet Holmgren will man the middle.

Depending on the matchup, Williams could also take on the bigger and stronger post players of opposing teams. Holmgren could function as the roving helper who will be asked to come for help with defense and rim protection.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Chet Holmgren spent most of his time on defense guarding Robin Lopez. The Thunder didn’t want him on Giannis Antetokounmpo who might prove to be too much in the low blocks. With Holmgren at center, the Thunder put Lu Dort on the “Greek Freak” and had the rookie help out on defense. That might be Holmgren’s role on defense against teams with physical big men.

Fortunately for the OKC Thunder, not many teams have someone like Anteokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis or Nikola Jokic. Mark Daigneault will be doing well to put the lanky center in the post against most opponents.