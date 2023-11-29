Is CJ McCollum playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? New Orleans Pelicans superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 29)

Fans have wondered whether CJ McCollum will play tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. To date, McCollum has suited up for just six games during the 2023-24 NBA season while fighting to return from a collapsed lung and fractured rib.

According to the NBA's official injury report, updated hourly on NBA.com, McCollum is listed as probable, with the expectation being that he will suit up against the 76ers.

While that could change between now and tip-off, McCollum has been working on conditioning for almost two weeks to return to game shape. This week, he began ramping up with the Birmingham Squadron, where he indicated that he's hopeful to return tonight.

He was quoted by NOLA.com as saying:

“I have been conditioning for almost two weeks. I took some time off to let the lung heal, then I started ramping up. I have been on the treadmill and working out on the court and stuff. It’s good. They believe it’s good. I guess we will see tonight.”

Looking at CJ McCollum's impact amid questions of 'Is CJ McCollum playing tonight?'

As fans continue to ask, 'Is CJ McCollum playing tonight?' it's clear that if he does return to the New Orleans Pelicans lineup, his presence will be huge. In his absence, the team went just 5-7 over the 12-game stretch that currently sees them sitting in ninth place in the West with a 9-9 record.

Despite their struggles during the regular season, the team managed to clinch first place in West Group B for the NBA In-Season Tournament. With the knockout stage set, the Pelicans will face the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Should McCollum return to action and regain his rhythm, fans can expect him to play on Monday. If the team emerges victorious, they will meet the LA Lakers-Phoenix Suns game winner in the semifinals.

Prior to his injury, McCollum averaged 21.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on an efficient 44.0% from the field. With the Pelicans currently sitting in the bottom half of the Western Conference, his return will be a major boost for the team.