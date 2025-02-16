"Is this the culture Nico was talking about after trading Luka?": NBA fans abuzz over Mavericks assistant coach arrested for aggravated assault

The Dallas Mavericks again dominate the NBA's headlines just two weeks after the shocking Luka Doncic trade. This time, however, it isn't about a player transaction or any roster movement. Instead, it's due to a member of their coaching staff being arrested.

It was reported on Sunday that former Mavs assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested.

NBA fans quickly shared their reactions to Armstong's arrest, several directed at GM Nico Harrison.

"Is this the culture Nico was talking about after he traded Luka?" One fan asked.

"Nico brought the karma onto the entire Mavs organization," another said.

"Nico made him do it to get the heat away from the team lol," one person joked.

Critical comments were not just directed at Nico Harrison; the entire Mavericks organization also received flak from the fans.

"Oh it’s down bad for this franchise since Luka’s departure," one person tweeted.

"This is the type of "culture" the Mav's organization supports that Luka Doncic was simply not able to provide," someone said.

"And somehow he’s only like the 4th worst person in the organization," a fan chimed in.

Mavericks assistant coach Darrell Armstrong played in the NBA before becoming a coach

Orlando Magic player Darrell Armstrong was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2020. (Credits: IMAGN)

Darrell Armstrong's basketball career began in the now-defunct United States Basketball League (USBL) in 1991. He would make his first appearance in the NBA during the 1994-95 season after being signed as a free agent by the Orlando Magic.

Armstrong played the first nine seasons of his NBA career in Orlando, where he became an award-winning player. At the end of the 1998-99 campaign, he was voted to win two major awards.

He was named the Sixth Man of the Year, edging Rasheed Wallace, Antonio Davis, Jalen Rose and Dell Curry. He was also named the Most Improved Player of the Year, beating out Eric Snow, Joe Smith and Tracy McGrady.

His award-winning season was the first time Armstrong averaged over double-digit scoring (13.8 ppg). His previous career-high was 9.2 ppg. More than his scoring, he also improved as a playmaker and defender. He averaged 6.7 dimes and 2.2 takeaways that season. His previous career highs were 4.9 apg and 1.2 spg.

After nine seasons with the Magic, Darrell Armstrong became a free agent in 2003 and signed with the New Orleans Hornets. After a year and a half with the Hornets, he was traded to the Mavericks.

He went on to play for the Indiana Pacers (2006-07) and the Nets (2007-08), who were based in New Jersey at the time. His stint with the Nets was his final year in the NBA.

Darrell Armstrong joined the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach during the 2008-09 season and was a part of the coaching staff when the franchise won its first title in 2011.

