Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest on 8-time NBA All-Star's status (March 21)

Damian Lillard will play on Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time NBA All-Star has been healthy for a brief stretch, avoiding the Milwaukee Bucks' injury report since Feb. 14. He's played the past 17 consecutive games, averaging 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 43/39/95 splits.

The Bucks are 0-5 in Lillard's absence. They've lacked the point guard depth without him. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton also missed many games while Lillard was out, making it difficult for Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry the team without an additional scorer and facilitator.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Lillard has dealt with calf, leg and ankle issues. The injuries have accounted for four out of five of his missed games. One absence was because of a personal reason. In 64 games, the 33-year-old has averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 43/36/93 splits.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Lillard has averaged 25.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 7.3 apg against the Nets in 21 games. He's 14-7 against the Eastern Conference team.

Lillard has struggled this season against the Nets despite the Bucks winning. On Nov. 6, he had 21 points and seven assists on 33.3% shooting in a 129-125 win. On Dec. 27, Lillard finished with 12 points and four assists on 40.0% shooting in a 144-122 win.

Lillard's efficiency dropped at the start of the season, leading to several nights like these. Nevertheless, he's made a strong comeback under Doc Rivers.

Since the All-Star break, he has averaged 24.2 ppg in 13 outings, shooting 44.4% from the floor, 42.2% from 3 and 93.8% from the free throw line.

Damian Lillard nearly inspires 21-point comeback vs. Celtics without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Damian Lillard continued his fine run with a 31-point effort in the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-119 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second straight game. Many predicted the game to be a blowout loss, and it seemed like one until the Bucks stormed back in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee went on a 10-0 run late to trim the Celtics' 21-point advantage to three points with just under three minutes left. It got down to two points with 30 seconds to go, despite the Celtics restoring a seven-point lead a minute ago.

However, the C's held on as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum knocked down six free throws to seal the win. Nevertheless, it was a solid effort from the Bucks, especially from Dame, who has stepped up in Giannis' absence lately.

Lillard also had 31 points and 16 assists in Saturday's 140-129 win over the Phoenix Suns.