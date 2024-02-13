Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Miami Heat? Latest on 7x All-NBA guard's status (February 13) 

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is listed as available and set to play on the second night of the back-to-back against the eighth-ranked Miami Heat (28-25) on Tuesday after being cleared from Monday's injury report as probable.

Lillard played in two of the Bucks' last four games, where the Bucks notched their first pair of consecutive wins under new coach Doc Rivers, going 3-5 under him and 4-6 in the last 10 games.

Lillard averaged 22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals on 45.0% shooting in the last two Bucks games. They beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets and defending champions Denver Nuggets with a +27.4 net rating.

That included a 120.1 offensive rating and an impressive 92.7 defensive rating, holding their opponents under 100 points in consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 24, 2021.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard was sidelined for two of the Milwaukee Bucks' games because of a sprain in his left ankle. He incurred the injury during the Bucks' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2.

Although it was a minor injury, he played the next game just two days later against the Utah Jazz. However, he reaggravated his ankle during the Jazz game while attempting a dunk and landing awkwardly on his left ankle.

He was seen limping and favoring his right ankle, which affected his performance in the second half, scoring only eight points on 37.5% shooting.

Damian Lillard stats vs. Miami Heat

Damian Lillard has played the Miami Heat 22 times for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks, going 12-10.

Lillard has averaged 24.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists with stat highs, including, 49 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and nine 3-pointers. In two games against them for the Bucks, he has averaged 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists on 50.0% shooting, going 2-0.

Now that the seven-time All-NBA guard has returned to full health and is regaining his form, Miami's defense will focus on him, as well as on Giannis Antetokounmpo, given both players' consistent performances in both matchups this season.

How to watch Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

The marque Eastern Conference matchup between the Heat and the Bucks tips off at 8 p.m. ET, with Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Sun for home and away coverage for local broadcast.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week.

