Is Damian Lillard playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks star's status (Nov. 20)

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will play the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday (Nov. 20) as they look to keep their surge alive. Damian Lillard is expected to participate. His presence will ensure that the Bucks enter the contest as heavy favorites.

However, they will be without MadJon Beauchamp, Jae Crowder and Chris Livingston, as all three are dealing with injuries and listed as out in the injury report.

Nevertheless, Milwaukee projects to have its four core players available. Lillard, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the pillars of its offensive and defensive foundation. When the four are available, the Bucks are an elite team.

The pairing of Lillard and Antetokounmpo has been improving in recent weeks. The star duo appear to be working out how to work together on the court. They're understanding where the other likes to receive the ball, how they like to get to their spots, and how to complement the other's game.

As the pairing continues to blossom, the Bucks ceiling will rise. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are arguably the most dangerous pick-and-roll pairing in the NBA this season.

Having the two of them on the same page is a frightening prospect for other teams.

Damian Lillard is struggling from 3-point range for the Milwaukee Bucks

One of the most recognizable aspects of Damian Lillard's game is his seemingly limitless 3-point range. The All-Star guard is a career 37.2% shooter from the perimeter and is a clutch scorer when the game is on the line.

However, during his first 11 games for the Bucks, Lillard's perimeter shooting hasn't been consistent. He's converting 31.6% from the deep on 8.9 attempts per outing.

Part of those struggles could be his new surroundings and learning how to work with his new teammates. The other could be that it's early in the season, and Damian Lillard hasn't found his rhythm yet.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks will be hoping that their latest star addition can begin knocking down his perimeter shots at a higher clip soon.

Floor spacing is the ideal way to get the best out of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ensuring that the superstar forward has driving lanes to attack and bully his way through is essential to the Bucks' overall game plan.

When he's hitting his shots, Lillard is the ideal floor spacer for Milwaukee. His two-man game with Antetokounmpo can create mismatches for opposing defenses and allow the star forward to punish teams around the rim.