Is Dennis Schroder playing tonight vs. Canada? (August 9th, 2023) | FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games

Dennis Schroder and Germany are continuing to prepare for the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Aug. 25. After defeating Sweden 87-68 in their first World Cup preparation game on Saturday, Aug. 5, Germany is set to host Canada on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The game will mark the second of six exhibition games for Germany ahead of the World Cup. Germany is viewed as one of the top contenders in this year’s tournament, given their combination of experience and NBA talent.

However, the status of German star point guard Dennis Schroder is now uncertain, as he is reportedly dealing with a nagging achilles injury.

According to Schroder, his problem started toward the end of the 2022-23 NBA regular season with the LA Lakers. The veteran point guard said that he has been dealing with the injury ever since (via BasketNews.com):

“I had achilles tendon problems at the end of the season and then all the time in the offseason."

Schroder added that he has been continuously rehabbing his injury and is hopeful that he will be 100% by the start of the World Cup:

“I’ve had it treated and I’m trying to get back to 100%,” Schroder said. “Everyone’s getting ready. It’s looking very good.”

Schroder, aged 29, signed a two-year, $25.4 million contract with the Toronto Raptors earlier this offseason. He has since suited up for Germany in their first World Cup preparation game against Sweden. The 10-year NBA veteran finished with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists.

So, it looks as though he will be able to continue playing through his injury if needed.

Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 41.5% shooting over 66 games with the Lakers last season.

Germany coach Gordon Herbert on Dennis Schroder’s conditioning ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

Star German point guard Dennis Schroder and Germany national team coach Gordon Herbert

Germany’s coach, Gordon Herbert, also recently spoke about Dennis Schroder’s conditioning ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Herbert said that Schroder was still in good shape despite his injury. However, he added that the veteran point guard still has a ways to go:

“He’s in good shape, but he’s not in top basketball shape yet,” Herbert told reporters.

“We still have time. We work on it every day. We have to work hard in training, but we also need days to recover.”

This will be something to keep an eye on as the World Cup draws closer.

