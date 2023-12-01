Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on Suns' All-Star's status (Dec. 1)

Devin Booker is questionable to play in the Phoenix Suns' 2023 conference semis rematch with the Denver Nuggets tonight. Booker injured his right ankle in the Suns' 112-105 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

It's the same ankle that kept Booker out earlier this season. The Suns' latest injury report says it's a sprained right ankle. He has missed eight of the team's 18 games, a few due to a right ankle injury.

The Suns have been phenomenal with the three-time NBA All-Star. Phoenix is 8-2 with him in the lineup. They will hope he's available against the Nuggets. Denver is firing on all cylinders after Jamal Murray's return from a hamstring injury that kept him out for nearly all of November.

The defending champion is coming off a three-game winning streak. That includes wins over the surging LA Clippers and Houston Rockets in their last two outings. The Suns have a homecourt advantage in this game. However, Booker's potential absence could hurt them.

The ankle injury looked brutal on Wednesday, but Booker played through it. Being listed as questionable seemingly proved he avoided a gruesome injury.

Devin Booker produced his worst game of the season against the Raptors

Devin Booker has been excellent this season as a full-time point guard, averaging 27.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists (fifth highest in the league) per game. He has shot efficiently at a 48/40/92 clip. Booker's juggernaut ended against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. He could only produce eight points, five rebounds and five assists, shooting two-of-12.

The Suns lost the game. It's important to note that Booker sustained his right ankle sprain in the first quarter and played despite the injury, which hindered his impact on the game.

Booker is integral to the Suns' title success as the player closest to being a 'true' point guard on the team. As seen on Wednesday, his struggles can lead to the team's struggles.

Phoenix's offense looks stable with Devin Booker on the floor and firing on all cylinders. That hasn't been the case whenever the Suns have played without him. Kevin Durant is a serviceable option at the point, but that's not a sustainable option.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal hasn't been available. The three-time All-Star is nursing a back injury, which has kept him out for 15 of the team's 18 games. Even with Durant and Beal on the floor, Booker remains the better point guard among the two.

Devin Booker ran the Suns' offense before Chris Paul got there in 2020, so he has more experience. Booker also developed under CP3 into a well-rounded ball-handler. He's the younger option between the Suns' three stars, so the workload of a primary playmaker shouldn't be an issue for him when healthy.