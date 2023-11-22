Is Devin Booker playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update on Suns' shooting guard (Nov. 22)

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns host the Golden State Warriors tonight. Booker will play the game, barring any unforeseen setbacks before tip-off. The Suns guard missed six of the team's eight games due to various ailments. Booker initially sustained a foot injury. He dealt with an ankle problem later. His recent issue was with his right calf.

However, Booker is healthy and played in the Suns' last four consecutive games. The All-Star guard has averaged 27.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists, shooting 46.2%. The Suns have been on a 4-0 streak in his presence. They are 5-1 with him in the lineup.

Phoenix will be glad to see him suit up against Golden State. It can improve to 9-6 and potentially move up in the West standings. Interestingly, this will be Booker's first back-to-back game. That will provide him a chance to test his conditioning after logging in heavy minutes since his return.

Devin Booker's presence has stabilized the Phoenix Suns' offense

The Phoenix Suns have gone all out, hoping to win their first NBA championship. That included trading a true point guard in Chris Paul, who was instrumental in their return as playoff contenders. The Suns added Bradley Beal for CP3. That was a big gamble as it left the Suns without a starting point guard, leaving the lead ball-handling duties on Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal to share.

Booker seems to have taken up that role full-time, at least without Beal in the lineup. Booker and Beal are yet to share the floor. But looking at how Booker has played as the starting PG, the Suns are unlikely to move him back to the shooting guard position.

Through six appearances, Booker has averaged 9.2 assists per game. That's good for the fourth-highest apg total in the NBA this season. Booker has done that while maintaining his scoring and shooting numbers. He has averaged 28.7 points while shooting on 50/40/95 splits.

His presence has also eased things for Kevin Durant, who has tallied a 30-point game in his last five games. The last four seemed more effortless, thanks to Devin Booker. The Suns offense looks more stable with the three-time All-Star, and Phoenix's 5-1 record is a testament to that. The Suns also have a 128.0 (league-high) offensive rating in Booker's six games.