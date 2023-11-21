Is Donovan Mitchell injured? Looking at reason behind Cleveland Cavaliers' guard missing game against Philadelphia Sixers

Donovan Mitchell has missed the last two games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The news for his team didn't get any better, as he will miss his third consecutive game when the Cavaliers meet the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers’ best player has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He didn't appear for the last two games against the Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons. However, Cleveland managed to win both games without their all-star player.

So far into the season, Mitchell has played 10 games, averaging 29.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest. Before the injury, he was shooting 48.6% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers are ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6 record. They are on a three-game winning streak. Their most recent win came against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Mitchell is in his second season with the Cavaliers, and his arrival last season quickly elevated them to playoff contention. He averaged 28.3 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from outside the arc for the Cavs last season. In addition, he averaged 4.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Cavaliers beat defending champions Nuggets without Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers rallied behind Darius Garland to convincingly beat the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Despite the absence of Mitchell from the roster due to a hamstring injury, the rest of the Cavs rose to the occasion for a 121-109 victory.

Leading the team in scoring, Garland scored a game-high 26 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the field. Big man Evan Mobley scored 16 points, making 8 of 11 shots. He was also effective on the defensive end, with 10 rebounds and 2 blocks. Rookie Craig Porter Jr. and center Jarret Allen had 21 and 15 points, respectively.

From the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic struggled with foul trouble in the game, with a total of five in just 28 minutes. He had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in as many minutes. Speaking on his team’s performance, Jokic said that they were dominated by the Cavs in the game.

“They were better than us today,” he said. “I thought we played a little stagnant and needed more movement. They were getting whatever they wanted on the offensive glass and in the lane.”

Apart from Donovan Mitchell, sixth-man Caris LeVert also did not play the game with a left-sore knee.