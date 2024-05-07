Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Cavaliers All-Star's Game 1 status (May 7)

Donovan Mitchell will play against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis. Mitchell is not on the Cavs' injury report. After an injury-riddled regular season, he has stayed healthy in the playoffs, willing the team to a conference semis run.

Mitchell got Cleveland over the hump in a gruesome seven-game series with the Magic, which the Cavaliers nearly lost. However, a 39-point effort in the decisive Game 7 saw Cleveland through with a 106-94 win in a game where they trailed by 18 in the first half.

Donovan Mitchell injuries this season

Donovan Mitchell has dealt with various ailments this season, to his hamstring, groin and knee, forcing him to miss 27 games. The knee issue contributed to most of his absences, but that has seemingly not bothered him in the playoffs. The Cavaliers have gone 12-15 without Mitchell.

Donovan Mitchell Stats vs. Boston Celtics

Mitchell has played 16 games against the Boston Celtics, averaging 29.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 45.8%, winning 10 times.

He played against the Celtics two times this season, averaging 30.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 4.5 apg, but the Cavaliers lost on both occasions. Mitchell was solid, though. He will need to be at his best if Cleveland is to pull off one of the biggest upsets this year.

Donovan Mitchell Stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Mitchell has been fantastic in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. In the seven-game series against Orlando, he averaged 28.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 4.4 apg on 45.9% shooting. He also had a 50-point burst in Game 6.

Mitchell endured a rocky stretch in Games 3 and 4 on the road, and the Cavaliers succumbed to blowout losses in those matchups. However, the 50-point effort in Game 6 ended concerns over his away form. The Cavs will hope that it stays that way in the conference semis, which begin in Boston on the road.

Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1?

TNT and TruTV have the broadcast rights for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 1 contest. Meanwhile, local TV operators Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston will also cover the game. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics open the series as -700 favorites to win Game 1 with a -12 spread.