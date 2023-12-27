Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Dec. 27)

Donovan Mitchell is currently listed as questionable for the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, December 27. He is currently dealing with an illness. As such, Mitchell will likely be a game-time decision for the Cavaliers coaching and medical staff.

Cleveland is also dealing with the absence of some other core rotation players. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are out for the game against Dallas due to injury. Caris LeVert is questionable and Sam Merrill is doubtful.

With so many question marks heading into the contest, the Cavaliers will enter their game against Dallas as slight underdogs. Still, the Mavericks are also dealing with some injury issues, which should help level the playing field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time of writing, Dallas will be without Josh Green, Maxi Kleber, and Kyrie Irving due to injury. Luka Doncic is also listed as questionable due to a sore left quad.

Fans of both teams will be hoping that Mitchell and Doncic are both cleared to play so that there is an elite scorer on both sides of the court, and the game will have some stardust sprinkled over it despite injury issues for both sides.

It will be interesting to see if both Doncic and Mitchell are near full strength if they're cleared to play, as that will have a direct impact on the potential outcome of the game.

Donovan Mitchell has enjoyed a strong start to the season

Donovan Mitchell has missed a few different stretches of games this season due to illness and injury. Yet, when he's been on the court, he's proving why he's seen as one of the better half-court scorers in the NBA.

The 27-year-old is currently averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% and 35.1% from deep. His ability to create offense for himself off the dribble and to create driving lanes to the rim are both integral to how the Cavaliers want to play.

However, Cleveland needs both Mitchell and Darius Garland on the court in order to be at their best in the halfcourt. Both guards suit each other's skill sets, which allows them to bring the best out of each other.

Garland is better suited to operating as a primary playmaker and secondary scorer, whereas Mitchell is better in the opposite role.

Mitchell's clutch ability will also help the Cavaliers once the postseason begins, as he is a reliable scorer when the game is on the line and you need a bucket. For now, though, Mitchell will likely be focused on getting back to full health and continue to impress throughout the regular season.