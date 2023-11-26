Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on 4x All-Star's status (Nov. 26)

Donovan Mitchell missed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ previous four games due to a right hamstring strain before playing against the LA Lakers on Saturday. Heading into the encounter with the Lakers, he was ruled questionable by the team. It wasn’t until after the morning shootaround that his status was upgraded to a game-time decision. A few hours before tip-off, the Cavaliers announced that he was available.

“Spida” didn’t look like he was under restriction on Saturday. He played 35 minutes and finished with 22 points, six assists, five rebounds and one steal. Mitchell showed off his hops early on with a rim-rattling dunk against Anthony Davis.

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, will be playing the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday. After the minutes and the way he was utilized against the LA Lakers on Saturday, there’s a big chance he will be held out on Sunday.

The four-time All-Star didn’t have his rhythm in the Cavaliers’ loss. He hit just 4-18 shots, which included a 2-6 clip from behind the arc. As the game wore on, the explosive guard struggled even more, connecting on just 1-10 of his shots.

No one will be surprised if the Cleveland Cavaliers decide to sideline him on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be extra careful with Donovan Mitchell’s hamstring strain

Donovan Mitchell has been quite durable. The least number of games he played in a single season was 53 during the 2020-21 campaign. Teams played just 72 games during that season as an adjustment to the previous season’s pandemic-hit schedule.

“Spida” is only 27 years old but the Cleveland Cavaliers will be extra careful with his hamstring strain. The explosive guard puts that part of his body to extreme use when he’s playing. Cleveland will make sure that he suffers no setbacks.

Last season, Zion Williamson also had a hamstring strain in January against the Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans gave a conservative prediction that he’d be back in 4-6 weeks. “Zanos” never managed to shake off the nagging injury.

Donovan Mitchell may not have Williamson’s injury history but the Cleveland Cavaliers will be just as careful. “Spida” is not built in a similar way as “Zanos” but that will not prevent the team from erring on the side of caution.

After missing the previous four games and then suddenly becoming available against the LA Lakers, sidelining Mitchell may be the best choice for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 8-8 but they will not mind that record this early in the season. They would rather make sure they get their star player 100% healthy for the long grind. The four-time All-Star could be in street clothes on Sunday while cheering his team to victory.