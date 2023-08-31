Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a big topic of conversation in the last week after news of team monitoring his situation emerged. Here's all the latest reports surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks star.

At the moment, there seems to be no indication that Antetokounmpo plans on leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported on him, but it was centered around teams that are monitoring his situation. The main two franchises mentioned were the LA Lakers and New York Knicks.

“The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise.”

Rumblings of a potential Antetokounmpo departure began following a recent interview of the player. When asked about signing a contract extension, he said that he wouldn't do it before he feels that the organization is on the same page: competing for championships.

Following a shocking first-round playoff exit to the Miami Heat, the Bucks decided to make a coaching change by bringing in Adrain Griffin. They also kept their core intact this offseason, bringing back Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in free agency.

How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo under contract with the Milwaukee Bucks?

At the moment, the Milwaukee Bucks do not have to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo departing in free agency.

The two-time MVP is signed through the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Moreover, he has a $51 million player option for 2026. With that in mind, they only way he leaves the Bucks anytime soon is if he requests a trade.

Since being drafted by Milwaukee in 2013, Antetokounmpo has been extremely loyal to the franchise. He worked hard to transform his body and become one of the most dominant players in the NBA today. The seven-time All-Star has also delivered as a franchise cornerstone by leading the team to a championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has proven that he's an extremely competitive player. He's won just about every individual accolade but only has one championship to show for it. With his legacy at stake, he could consider a change of scenery, like many stars around him have.

If the Bucks want to retain their star forward long-term, they will have to get the franchise back on track in 2024.

