Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on former Finals MVP's status (February 29)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the rematch and the final game of the season series against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

His status for the game indicates that while it's uncertain if he will play, there's a likelihood that he could participate. The two-time MVP was spared heavy minutes in their earlier matchup due to the blowout nature of the game, logging only 24 minutes.

The Bucks have dominated their season series against the Hornets, winning all three matchups with an impressive +35.9 net rating, fueled by a 127.5 offensive rating and a stout 91.6 defensive rating.

Their latest victory, a 123-85 rout on Tuesday, extended their winning streak to three games.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Antetokounmpo has been listed on the injury report for the 11th straight game due to right knee patellar tendinitis.

Thursday marks the first game of a back-to-back set for the Bucks, introducing some uncertainty regarding his playing status. If he's active, Antetokounmpo is expected to play without any limitations.

He has missed only two games this season due to rest and a shoulder contusion, against the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively. The Greek forward has also dealt with a calf, foot, back and non-COVID-19 illness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

The eight-time All-Star has appeared in 35 games against the Hornets, going 19-16. He has averaged 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 55.2% shooting, including 27.4% from the 3-point line.

This season, in their three matchups, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 18.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 57.6% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc in 25.3 minutes.

His drop of 10 minutes less than his average play time could be attributed to all of the games boasting a blowout performance early on, allowing him to rest in the second half.

For Thursday's game, the first of a back-to-back set, the Bucks are heavily favored to secure a win, potentially allowing Giannis Antetokounmpo to play under 30 minutes.

This strategy would ensure that he gets sufficient rest for the subsequent night's game against the Chicago Bulls, who beat the second-ranked Eastern Conference Cleveland Cavaliers 132-123 on Wednesday.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The Bucks vs. Hornets game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Network, SE-CHA and WI for home and away coverage, as part of the NBA's eight-game slate. The tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Fans can also live stream the game on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV for both home and away coverage, which includes access to NBA TV for a week-long free trial.