Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Milwaukee Bucks superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 18)

Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability against the Dallas Mavericks happens to be a hot topic among the Bucks' fans. They had put their three-game win streak on the line against a Mavericks team that shares the top spot in the West with reigning champions the Denver Nuggets (9-3).

Milwaukee is coming off a blowout road win over the Charlotte Hornets in their second game in the NBA In-Season Tournament (130-99) and has yet to release its official injury report.

The "Greek Freak" returned to action on Friday and had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo missed Wednesday's game with the Toronto Raptors as he was dealing with a calf injury.

Given his return to action and barring any setbacks, Giannis Antetokounmpo should be good to go and the answer to his availability is yes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard continue to work on chemistry amid Bucks win streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard continue to work on their chemistry, as they are trying to find the best way to make the difference for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard continue to improve while sharing the floor, but at the same time, they have been equally effective when one of the two is absent.

Lillard had 37 points and 13 assists in Milwaukee's road win over the Toronto Raptors (128-112), which Antetokounmpo missed due to a calf injury.

Still, this calf injury didn't sideline him for much time, as he returned vs the Hornets and the two megastars combined for 43 points. Lillard's presence ensures that Bucks' fans will be less concerned this season. He says;

"The situation was right for it. With Giannis not playing, I knew I would have more responsibility, I knew I would have to be more aggressive and kind of assert myself from a playmaking and scoring standpoint."

Antetokounmpo has averages of 28.3 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 4.1 apg in 11 games so far, while Lillard is posting 24.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 5.6 apg.