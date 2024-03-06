Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update for 2-time MVP (March 6)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The two-time MVP missed the last game against the LA Clippers at home after struggling in pre-game warmups. He was questionable for that contest, too.

Giannis has missed only three games this season and none consecutively. However, the discomfort he seemed to be in before the tipoff against the Clippers on Monday seemed concerning as he had no mobility or burst.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics, but their form has been solid. They have won 12 of their last 16 games and are on the surge. The Bucks showed they can compete without Giannis when they beat the Clippers at home.

However, facing an in-form and healthy Warriors team away without their best player could be a different beast.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is on the injury report because of a left Achilles tendinitis issue. It's a wear and tear injury, which makes it more concerning. The "Greek Freak" couldn't move around as well before tipoff against the LA Clippers, leading to his unexpected absence.

Here's the video of Giannis trying to play through the injury:

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Golden State Warriors

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 18 games against the Warriors. He's 8-10 against them. Giannis has averaged 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists against the Western Conference heavyweights.

He had 33 points, nine rebounds and five assists when the teams last met on Jan. 12. The Bucks won that clash 129-118 as the Warriors, then struggling to find their feet, played without Steph Curry.

The Warriors will enter Wednesday's contest as the favorites with homecourt advantage and Giannis uncertain to play. They have seemingly found a way to negate the lack of size on their roster by deploying a frontcourt of Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo suits up or not, it will likely be an enticing clash. The Bucks are on a roll, with a six-game winning streak since the All-Star break. They have the momentum on their side, with the Warriors coming off a 52-point loss to the Boston Celtics.

Both teams are elite on both ends of the court. Amid their 6-0 streak, the Bucks are second in defensive ratings and on offense. Meanwhile, the Warriors were top eight on offense and top seven on defense before a 52-point unexpected loss to the Celtics.