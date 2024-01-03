Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest update on 2-time NBA MVP's status (Jan. 3)

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Pacers again on Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Bucks are down 1-3 in the season series, losing Monday's game to them at the Fiserv Forum.

According to the latest Bucks injury report, Antetokounmpo will be suiting up against his favorite team to torch this season. "The Greek Freak" is averaging an absurd 46.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in four games versus Indiana.

Three players for the Bucks are injured, with Khris Middleton listed as questionable due to knee and wrist injuries. Jae Crowder and AJ Green are both out due to left adductor surgery and nasal fracture respectively.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only missed one game this season, which was on Nov. 15 against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo was dealing with a non-COVID illness at the time and was able to play the next game. He has been relatively healthy this season despite playing through some minor injuries last month.

According to Fox Sports injury report, Antetokounmpo had a foot injury from Dec. 20 to 24 when the Bucks had a two-game schedule. They went 2-0, with the two-time MVP putting up 32.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists against the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo then had a minor calf issue from Dec. 26 to 29, when the Bucks had to play the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers. He played through the injury and averaged 33.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in those two games.

Giannis Antetokoumpo's stats vs. Indiana Pacers

As mentioned above, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing phenomenally against the Indiana Pacers this season. Despite the 1-3 record of the Milwaukee Bucks versus their new rivals, Antetokounmpo has been putting up insane numbers, including a 64-point performance on Dec. 13.

"The Greek Freak" is averaging 24.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 39 games against the Pacers. He has a record of 21-18 in those games and will look to at least end the season series on a high note with a win.

The Bucks-Pacers rivalry has leveled up this season after a heated backstage altercation regarding a game ball. If the stars perfectly align in the postseason, it's going to be one of the most entertaining matchups whether in the first or second round.

