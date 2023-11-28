Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Miami Heat? Latest on 2x MVP's availability (Nov. 28)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been removed from the Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report heading into Tuesday’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Miami Heat.

The two-time MVP will be ready and raring to lead the Bucks against a team that booted them out of the playoffs last season. A win by Milwaukee will allow them to top the East Group B and likely eliminate Miami from quarterfinal reckoning.

Tuesday’s game will have the same kind of atmosphere during the testy playoff series between the two teams in April. There were questions about Antetokounmpo’s availability against the Heat.

He was ruled as probable on Sunday versus the Portland Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID-19-related illness. The Greek was eventually cleared to play late in the game.

The Bucks sorely needed the two-time MVP to pull off a stunning come-from-behind win against Damian Lillard’s former team. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists qne showed no ill-effects of the illness that made his status uncertain on Sunday.

After the Milwaukee Bucks’ electric win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Antetokounmpo said that he cannot wait to go to Miami for the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Miami Heat. The two teams have already met earlier to start the season, but the game on Tuesday has bigger stakes.

The eighth-seeded Heat dismissed the top-ranked Bucks in five games in the playoffs last season. A win for Milwaukee will not erase the sting of that loss, but a little payback will be something the Bucks will hope to dish out on Tuesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks could be facing an undermanned Miami Heat team

Last season, the Miami Heat lost Tyler Herro to a broken hand in the first game of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro didn’t return until this season, but Miami still reached the NBA Finals without him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be wary of facing an injury-riddled Heat team. Tuesday, though, could be just a little more tougher for the Heat if Jimmy Butler is unavailable. Miami may be able to eke out wins without just Herro, but when Butler is also sidelined, the Heat could be in trouble.

“Jimmy Buckets” sat out Saturday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets due to a right ankle sprain. He isn’t reportedly trending towards the possibility of playing tonight and has been ruled questionable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will prepare as if Jimmy Butler is walking through the Kaseya Center doors to lead the Miami Heat.

Whether Butler is available or not, the Bucks will be aggressive and try to grab a quarterfinal slot in the NBA In-Season Tournament.