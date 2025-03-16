Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on 2x NBA MVP's status for back-to-back (Mar. 16)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's contest against the OKC Thunder. The Milwaukee Bucks will play on the second night of a back-to-back, raising doubts about Antetokounmpo's participation. He's been a staple on the team's injury report while managing a left calf strain.

However, Antetokounmpo hasn't missed a game since the All-Star break ended. He's expected to suit up against the Thunder, barring last-minute setbacks. The two-time MVP had a spectacular outing in his previous game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, tallying 34 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks on 73.7% shooting in a 126-119 win. He played 35 minutes and ended the game without any setbacks.

Antetokounmpo's presence against the Thunder will be critical. He's one player their pesky defense may not have an answer for. Antetokounmpo's size could cause trouble for the Western Conference's best team.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. OKC Thunder

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 23.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in 18 appearances against the OKC Thunder. Antetokounmpo missed the previous season matchup between the Bucks and Thunder on Feb. 3. He was injured and nursing his left calf strain. The Bucks lost 125-96, with Damian Lillard also out of action.

With the Bucks' star duo healthy, it's expected to be a much closer contest. The Thunder remain favorites at -175 with a -4.5-point spread. They have won nine of their last 10. The Bucks have won two in a row entering this clash but are 6-4 in 10 games heading into this clash.

It would take a special effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to match Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a 48-point performance in the Thunder's win over the Pistons on Saturday.

Where to watch the OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game?

ESPN will cover the OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks game. FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma and FanDuel Sports Network Milwaukee will provide coverage in the respective local areas. Viewers without TV access and outside the U.S. can catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

