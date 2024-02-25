Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on 2024 MVP candidate's status (February 25)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The "Greek Freak" has been on the injury report several times but missed only three games this season. He's been as reliable as ever and is expected to suit up against the Sixers.

In 55 games, Giannis has averaged 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 61.7% shooting. He's among the top MVP candidates again. The Bucks boast a 36-21 record, third in the Eastern Conference. They are still transitioning under new head coach Doc Rivers, so Giannis' availability is critical for them moving forward.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis is dealing with a right knee patellar tendinitis. The two-time NBA MVP's injury occurred during the Bucks' Feb. 13 matchup against the Heat. Giannis bumped knees with a Heat player. Fortunately, it's not the knee he underwent surgery for in the offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 33 games against the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 23.0 ppg, 11.6 rpg and 5.3 apg. He holds a 25-8 record against the Bucks' conference rivals. In the Bucks-76ers' last matchup on Oct. 26, Giannis tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 118-117 win.

The 76ers are without Joel Embiid on Sunday, so the Bucks, especially Giannis, can capitalize on getting another win over the Sixers and extend their season series advantage. Philadelphia could slip further in the standings while Embiid recovers, but if they stay afloat, the Bucks would want the favorable seeding over them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are also coming off an impressive 112-107 win over the Western Conference leaders Minnesota Timberwolves. That was arguably their best result under head coach Doc Rivers, who is 4-7 since his tenure began.

The Bucks have recorded consecutive wins just once under Rivers. It's also a reunion for the veteran coach, as the 76ers were the last team he coached. The Sixers parted ways with him at the end of last season.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

ABC will cover the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on TV. Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Philadelphia will also provide live coverage. Meanwhile, viewers outside the local regions and internationally can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 1:00 pm ET.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Maxey are among the players that will headline this contest.