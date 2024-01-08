Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest on the two-time MVP’s availability

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play for the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday against the Utah Jazz. The two-time MVP isn’t on his team’s injury report so he should be ready to go. Antetokounmpo will be looking to lead the Bucks out of their current slump.

The “Greek Freak” has been dealing with calf soreness but that hasn’t affected his play over the last two weeks. He had 48 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and one block in the Bucks’ 112-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Milwaukee’s franchise player had back-to-back 40-point games and has scored at least 30 points in six out of his last seven games.

Any concerns about the lingering calf issues should be laid to rest with how he has been dominating games.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last appearance on the Milwaukee Bucks injury report was on Dec. 29 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was also questionable a few times heading into the encounter with the Cavaliers due to calf soreness.

The Bucks training staff eventually cleared him to play in each of those times he was on the injury list. He has been on a tear since last month so it looks like Milwaukee has just been extra careful with the superstar.

This month, Antetokounmpo is averaging 37.0 points on 62.8% shooting. He is also putting up 15.0 rebounds, seven assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals. Concerns about his calf are likely over with the way he has been performing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats vs the Utah Jazz

“The Greek Freak” has faced the Utah Jazz 19 times in his career. He is averaging 24.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists against them.

After the loss to the Houston Rockets, a frustrated Antetokounmpo told the media that the Milwaukee Bucks have to get a lot better. He said that they have four months to do that and it starts on Monday versus Utah.

Expect Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career numbers to get a boost as he is extremely motivated to be better. If he sustains the form that he is in now, the Jazz will have their work cut out for them.