Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Slovenia – August 4th, 2023 | FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece will take on Luka Doncic's Slovenia on Aug. 4 in Athens. The Greeks would hope to record another win over their European rivals after beating them days ago on Aug. 2

However, they will have to do it without their star player. Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be playing against Slovenia tonight as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has jeopardized his FIBA World Cup participation. Antetokounmpo underwent surgery in the offseason after the Milwaukee Bucks' disappointing first-round exit from the 2023 NBA playoffs.

Antetokounmpo was ailing a tailbone injury during that series, which he suffered 11 minutes into that series against Miami. He missed two games and returned for the final two, but the Bucks still lost. Giannis was not in the best shape to cut short his offseason.

Greece remains hopeful of leaving its mark in the FIBA World Cup. It did well in their warm-up game against Slovenia, winning that contest 98-91 as the visitors. It prevailed despite Luka Doncic's triple-double effort.

Kostas Papanikolaou tallied 19 points, while Thomas Walkup had 17 points and six assists. Dinos Mitoglou and Michalis Lountzis scored 13 points each to guide the Greeks past the Slovenians. They will hope to maintain this streak on Friday and protect the home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to Greece's 22-man squad for the FIBA World Cup

There is still hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo will make it in time to feature for Greece in the FIBA World Cup later this month. The Greece national team released their roster list a couple of weeks ago, and Giannis was on it.

Greece is in group c with the USA, Jordan and New Zealand. The Greeks have relied heavily on Giannis in past tournaments, including last year's EuroBasket. He averaged 29.3 points per game in that tournament. Greece reached the quarter-finals stage and lost to Germany following a third-quarter meltdown in the 107-96 loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential absence could hamper Greece's chances of qualifying for the next round as a top-two team in its group. Greece will play in the classification round for places 17-32 should it finish in the bottom two.

Losing in the classification round will see Greece out of contention for the Olympics next year. However, Greece still boasts some talented players, who could help it do well, despite Giannis' potential absence. It could still make the next round, with New Zealand and Jordan being the underdogs of the tournament.

