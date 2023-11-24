Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight against Washington Wizards? Latest on Milwaukee Bucks star's injury status (Nov. 24)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled probable by the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards. The two-time MVP is dealing with non-COVID-related illness. Based on reports, though, Antetokounmpo is looking to play through with it as it is an important NBA In-Season Tournament Game. A win by the Bucks tonight will push them to 3-0 in the said competition and nearly guarantee them a spot in the quarterfinals.

“The Greek Freak” wasn’t his usual efficient self against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. He made just 7-20 of his field goals and missed all three of his three-pointers. Still, Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks.

After the game, Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t say anything about not feeling well. Boston’s defense may have more to do with his struggle rather than an illness. The Bucks gave him the probable status after their last scrimmage.

Antetokounmpo has missed just one game this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 32.3 points on 60.1% shooting. The Greek is also putting up 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals. He is inarguably one of the NBA’s best on both ends of the court.

The Milwaukee Bucks could play it safe and sideline Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks will understand the importance of a win against the Washington Wizards. Still, they will not lose sight of their main goal, which is to contend for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy is their best chance of attaining that lofty ambition.

Milwaukee’s opponent on Friday is the Washington Wizards who are winless in three games in the NBA In-Season Tournament. They have been terrible on both ends of the floor. Washington is on a seven-game winning streak and 1-11 in their last 12 games. The Bucks may have some leeway if they decide to rest “The Greek Freak.”

The Bucks’ injury report is rather clean. They only have Jae Crowder who is listed out due to an injury. The veteran forward is recovering from a left adductor injury and does not have a definite timetable for a return.

Milwaukee lost to Boston but they were on a five-game winning run before the said loss. They are still favored to beat the hapless Wizards without the two-time MVP. The Bucks could decide to give Giannis Antetokounmpo more rest on Friday.

If Antetokounmpo is sidlined on Friday, he is most likely available on Sunday versus the Portland Trail Blazers.