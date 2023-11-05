Is Ja Morant playing today vs Portland Trail Blazers? Latest update on Memphis Grizzlies star (November 5)

The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action Sunday, but Ja Morant will not be in the lineup. He remains out of action as he serves as 25-game suspension that was given to him in the offseason.

Ja Morant was given this suspension due to his off-court activity. Towards the end of last season, he was seen branding a firearm while live on social media. Morant was away from the Grizzlies for about a week after the first instance, but then was caught doing it again. Adam Silver and the league were then left with no choice but to suspend him.

As the face of the franchise for Memphis, this was a tough blow. To open the year, they have greatly missed what he provides on the floor. Right now, the Grizzlies remain the last winless team in the entire NBA. They are currently in last place in the Western Conference with a record of 0-6.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still without Morant, the Grizzlies will look to turn their fortunes around on Sunday night. Next up on their schedule is a meeting with Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.

When is Ja Morant eligible to return to action?

Since the suspension was issued during the offseason, Ja Morant's games did not start until the regular season began. As of now, the Memphis Grizzlies will be without their star player for at least the next 19 games.

Looking at their schedule, Morant won't be able to make his debut until just before Christmas. The Grizzlies' 26th game of the year is on December 23rd and is a road game against the Atlanta Hawks.

During his suspension, Morant is able to still be with the team in some capacity. He practices and travels with them, but cannot appear in games. Since Morant is staying ready, it should'nt take long for him to join his team on the floor when his suspension is over.

Through six games, this suspension has already taken a massive hit to the Grizzlies. The Western Conference is as deep as ever, and climbing up the standings will be no small feat. If they aren't able to turn things around soon, it could end up being a lost year for them.

After finishing second in the West last year, the Grizzlies were a young team capable of taking the next step this year. However, Morant missing almost a third of the season is something they might not be able to overcome.