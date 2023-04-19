Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Lakers? Latest injury report on Grizzlies’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 19, 2023) 

Heading into Game 2 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers, many are wondering if Ja Morant will be on the floor. During the first meeting between these teams, the All-Star point guard suffered a hand injury.

Per the latest injury report, Ja Morant is listed as questionable for Game 2 against LA. He played a total of 30 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two assists.

After losing Game 1 on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies find themselves with their backs against the wall. LeBron James and company have taken away their home court advantage, and if Morant is unable to play, could take a commanding lead in the series. The last thing the Grizzlies want in this series is to head to LA down 0-2.

With his questionable status, there is hope that Morant will be able to suit up on Wednesday night. The former No. 2 pick will likely go through warmups before the game before the team makes a final decision on what to do.

Seeing that their star guard isn't at 100%, Memphis will need another big performance from their other All-Star. In the Game 1 loss, Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. posted a team-high 31 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

NBA insiders give the latest Ja Morant injury update

Originally, it was believed that Ja Morant had fractured his hand when he got hurt against the LA Lakers in Game 1. However, new reporting on the situation revealed the injury to be a little less severe.

During a recent appearance on "FanDuel TV," The Atheltic's Shams Charania provided the latest on the Memphis Grizzlies star.

"I'm told there are no breaks, no fractures in Morant's hand. It's as on now being treated as a pain tolerance injury."

"His status is still very much up in the air for Game 2 on Wednesday. The Grizzlies won't have to update his status until later today."

When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi touched on the Morant situation, he gave a less than enthusiastic update.

"They were always going to take this right up until gametime. I do not sense a great deal of optimism around this Grizzlies team that Morant will be ready to play in Game 2."

If Morant is unable to take the floor, the Grizzlies will have a huge task at hand. Not only do they have to replace his production, but slow down the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

