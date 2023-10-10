Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Exploring if All-Star guard's suspension extends to preseason

'Is Ja Morant playing tonight?' would be something NBA fans would be wondering about as the Memphis Grizzlies prepare for their preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Morant wasn't in the lineup in their opening preseason game against the Indiana Pacers either.

That contest finished in a 127-122 OT win for Memphis behind Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Banes' heroics. The former tallied 18 points and five rebounds, while the latter finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose debuted as the starting point guard, while Marcus Smart was ruled out. Unfortunately for Memphis and Ja Morant fans, they won't be able to witness the former Most Improved Player of the Year in action against the Bucks, either. Morant will miss the entire preseason and the first 25 games of the year due to suspension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morant was suspended for flashing a gun on Instagram Live on May 13th. He had committed a similar misconduct in March. He got suspended for eight games at the time. Morant is allowed to travel and practice with the team, but he won't take to court without serving his 25-game suspension.

The NBA also stated that when suspending the All-Star guard. Morant isn't allowed to participate in any public leagues, either, until he serves his suspension. That suspension will also extend to the NBA's In-Season tournament.

Memphis Grizzlies seemed well-equipped to sustain their winning ability in Ja Morant's absence

There are doubts concerning the Memphis Grizzlies' ability to have a successful season, with Ja Morant missing the first 25 games. The Grizzlies have faced adversity like this, but not at the start of the season.

However, the Grizzlies have more veteran experience on their team. Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose help stabilize the team from a psychological aspect and cover a positional need in Morant's absence as the team's lead guards.

Rose displayed in his Grizzlies debut against the Pacers that he can still be productive. Meanwhile, Smart was the leader of the Boston Celtics, who made the finals a year ago. He was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane have gained a year's experience. The Grizzlies have other pieces like Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman and Steven Adams to rely on, who have been crucial in Morant's absence in the past. Looking at their depth and new roster look, it won't be surprising to see the Grizzlies have a decent start to the year.