Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest injury status on Grizzlies star (Feb. 2)

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but will likely be without two-time All-Star Ja Morant for the highly-anticipated nationally televised matchup. Per NBA reporter Damichael Cole, the explosive guard is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game due to a right shoulder injury.

Morant was sidelined for the Grizzlies' 120-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday with the same shoulder issue, and could now miss his second consecutive game. He has featured in just 28 of the Grizzlies' 48 games this season.

Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on Morant's injury Thursday and said that the guard received a bump in practice.

Injuries have been a constant issue for the 25-year-old star, who has been hampered by a series of setbacks over the last few seasons.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Morant appeared in just nine games before having to undergo a season-ending right shoulder surgery. He has struggled with the same issue during the 2024-25 season, missing a string of games in November, and then again in end of December.

Last season, Morant averaged 25.1 ppg and 8.1 apg. This season, he has recorded 20.3 ppg and 7.5 apg over 28 starts.

The Grizzlies have a tricky run of games in the coming weeks. Following their encounter with the Bucks, Memphis will face the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers over the span of 10 days.

They will be hoping to have Ja Morant back in the lineup promptly as they look to maintain their position at the top end of the Western Conference standings.

Ja Morant records triple-double in previous outing versus Milwaukee Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

When healthy, Ja Morant remains one of the league's top offensive players. The versatile guard is capable of scoring in multiple ways and has caused plenty of problems for opposing coaches.

Against the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season on Oct. 31, Morant had one of his best performances of the season, recording a triple-double to lead his team to a statement 122-99 win over the Bucks. The South Carolina native finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists in a dominant display.

Morant has been a key figure in the Grizzlies early season success. As teams pass the halfway stage of the season, Memphis remains tied for second place in the West with a 32-16 record.

