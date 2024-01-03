Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against the Phoenix Suns? Latest on All-Star guard's availability (Jan. 3)

The LA Clippers have a fully healthy roster heading into their game against the Phoenix Suns. Hence, we can expect to see Kawhi Leonard suit up for the contest after returning from injury against the Miami Heat earlier this week. With Leonard back in the rotation, the Clippers will now look to begin stacking wins to prove their legitimacy as contenders in the Western Conference.

This season, Kawhi is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 52.2% shooting and 42.8% from 3-point range. He's also playing elite defense on the wing and providing reliable secondary offense as a cutter. Although he isn't showing the same burst as he did during his prime.

Still, Kawhi remains one of the most impactful forwards in the NBA. He plays with great personal pace and makes smart decisions on a consistent basis. Paired with Paul George, the Clippers have one of the best wing duos in the NBA. Both are elite shot-makers, playmakers, and wing defenders who are capable of switching multiple positions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers will need Leonard, George, and James Harden at their best if they're going to contain the triple-threat of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal for the Suns.

Russell Westbrook can be the difference-maker off the bench

Both the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns will start the game with a big three. Phoenix will have two All-Stars at the guard position and one at the forward spot. The Clippers will have two All-Stars at forward and one at the guard.

However, the biggest difference is who each team has coming off their bench. The Suns depleted their depth in order to acquire Bradley Beal this summer. As such, their bench unit is questionable in terms of high-end talent and having a game-changer who can check in and flip the flow of a game is missing in their ranks.

That's where the Clippers will have a significant advantage. Russell Westbrook has been coming off the bench for the majority of the season, and his presence as the Clippers' sixth man is a luxury most teams in the NBA don't have. Westbrook is still an elite rebounder, playmaker, and shot-creator. His ability to change the pace of the game and get others involved is still among the best in the league.

With Westbrook on their bench, the Clippers will head into their game against the Suns with a second-unit advantage and that could potentially swing the game in LA's favor.