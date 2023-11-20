Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest injury report from the Denver Nuggets (Nov. 20)

Jamal Murray is listed out against the Detroit Pistons and will continue to sit out with a hamstring injury. However, he could be returning soon. Murray will miss another game on Monday but seems to be trending in the right direction.

Murray has missed six games so far since the hamstring injury. Denver is 3-3 in that span and lost its previous two.

Detroit should be a nice opportunity for Denver to bounce back even without Murray. The Pistons have lost 11 in a row.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Murray was averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 assists per game before the injury. Let’s take a look at Murray’s potential return timeline.

Expand Tweet

When could Jamal Murray return?

Jamal Murray is with the team on their current five-game road trip. He has not played in the first two games and will miss the third.

However, Murray has made some positive progress and may be able to return to the lineup on Wednesday, November 22, against the Orlando Magic.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Murray was closer to a return last Thursday. However, he did say he was unsure if Murray could play on this current road trip.

The Nuggets' next four games are against teams that are not NBA title contenders. Detroit and San Antonio are at the bottom of the standings. In November, both Orlando and Houston performed admirably. However, Denver could choose to rest Murray against second- and third-tier opponents.

If Murray does not play on this road trip, Denver’s next home game would be the San Antonio game. The Nuggets host Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Sunday, November 26.

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons

Jamal Murray will not be on the floor. However, it could still be a fun game with the Nuggets taking on the struggling Pistons.

The game can be seen on NBA League Pass and can also be streamed on-demand or with League Pass on the NBA app.

Both teams’ local broadcast crews will also carry the game. It will be on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally+. It will air on Altitude Sports in the Denver market.

The game begins at 7 p.m. ET. It will take place in Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Following setbacks on Sunday, both teams will look to get back on track.