Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest on Nuggets PG's Game 3 status (May 10)

Jamal Murray is questionable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday's Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals. He has carried the same status since Game 5 of the first-round series against the LA Lakers. However, he has suit up for every matchup since then.

Murray hasn't looked 100%, though, struggling with his shot and mobility a tad. His performances have dropped further against the Timberwolves, leading to the Nuggets surprisingly trailing the series 2-0 ahead of Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Murray is dealing with a left calf strain. He seemed to have injured his leg in Game 4 of the first-round series against the LA Lakers. Coach Michael Malone admitted that Murray isn't 100% after Game 2. The Nuggets have been managing his injury for the better part of the playoffs run, and that will likely not change for the rest of this series.

Expand Tweet

Jamal Murray Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Murray has played 21 games against the Timberwolves, averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He holds a 14-7 record playing against them.

Murray produced 17.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 7.7 apg in three games between the Nuggets and the Timberwolves this season. Denver went 2-1 in those matchups.

In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Murray managed only 12.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.0 apg, shooting 28.1%, including 25.0% from 3 in two games.

He's coming off a 3-for-18 outing in Game 2, which the Nuggets lost 106-80 at home.

Jamal Murray 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Jamal Murray's 2024 NBA Playoffs have been a shadow of his impact on last season's championship run. He has produced 20.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.0 apg in seven games, shooting a measly 37.5% and 28.6% from 3. He had two game-winners, including a buzzer-beater against the Lakers in the first round, but barring that, he has been mediocre.

The Timberwolves' swarming defense has further hindered his production. Murray hasn't figured a way around the aggressive double teams and blitzed often losing ball possession and rushing into contested shots over lengthy defensive wings.

The Nuggets' hopes of bouncing back in the series rely on his efficiency. If Murray can't turn the corner, a series sweep loss could be inevitable for the defending champions. Murray's lack of production has ripple effects on the rest of the team's offense, too.