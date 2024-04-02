Is Jamal Murray playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update for Nuggets star guard (April 2)

Jamal Murray is questionable to play against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. The Denver Nuggets star has missed the past five games and remains uncertain to play. He's had the same status as Tuesday on the early injury reports, but it has been downgraded closer to tipoff.

Murray was expected to suit up against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday but was eventually ruled out. It didn't impact the Nuggets much as they steamrolled past the Cavs with a 130-101 home win, improving to 12-9 without Murray this season.

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Murray sprained his right ankle in Mar. 21's 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. The injury occurred late in the game as he advanced the ball up the floor. It didn't seem like a long-term issue then, but the Nuggets are seemingly not taking chances with Murray's health. He had missed many games before with ankle injuries this season, so his absence is likely precautionary.

Jamal Murray Stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jamal Murray has averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists against the San Antonio Spurs in 17 outings. He's been on the winning side eight times.

Murray played one of the Nuggets' two games against the Spurs this season on Mar. 15. He tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals, shooting 37.5%, in a 117-106 win.

The Nuggets won the other game 132-120 on Nov. 26. Nikola Jokic primarily donned the scorer's hat in that contest, tallying 39 points. He added 11 rebounds and nine assists, too, covering well for Murray's absence.

The Nuggets will hope Jokic produces another big outing like that should Murray remain sidelined.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets?

Bally Sports Southwest and Altitude will broadcast the San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET at Ball Arena, the Nuggets' homecourt.

The Spurs are 18-57 at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, while the 52-23 Nuggets are second. Denver is the overwhelming favorite to win despite Jamal Murray's iffy status as the Spurs' injury woes are worse. They are without Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, who are ruled out for the season.

Despite the surefire and possible absentees, this game is expected to be an enticing contest as reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama go head to head.