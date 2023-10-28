Is Jaren Jackson Jr. playing tonight against the Washington Wizards? Latest injury update from Memphis Grizzlies (Oct. 28)

At the time of writing, Jaren Jackson Jr. is scheduled to suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies for their game against the Washington Wizards.

Jackson Jr., the rim-protecting big man, started the season strong for the Grizzlies following his struggles when playing for Team USA at the FIBA World Cup.

Jackson Jr. is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and now shares the court with the 2022 award winner, Marcus Smart. Memphis hopes to take another step in their development this season as they continue to improve and search for postseason success.

The Grizzlies will be coming into their game against the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, October 27. Jackson Jr. recorded 3.0 blocks, 9.0 rebounds, and 21 points in the contest, shooting 75% from the field.

If Jackson Jr. can stay healthy throughout the season, he will be among the favorites to make an All-NBA Defensive Team at the end of the season and could potentially repeat as a DPOY candidate.

Jackson Jr. is a genuine difference-maker for the Grizzlies and will likely continue to be their defensive anchor.

However, it's worth noting that he won't have the physicality of Steven Adams next to him this season due to the big man being ruled out for the season. As such, Jackson Jr. will be forced to hold the line alone.

Jaren Jackson Jr is focusing on rebounding heading into the new season

When speaking to the media at the Memphis Grizzlies media day ahead of the new NBA season, Jaren Jackson Jr. gave a blunt assessment of areas he needs to improve on. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year noted how his rebounding needs to become a bigger focus of his game.

“(Rebounding) needs to be more of a staple of things I think about all the time,” Jackson said. “… It’s on my mind, it’s on my brain. You always think about things you can get better at. I have so many different responsibilities on the floor. That’s a big one for our team.”

Steven Adams also echoed Jakcson Jr's statement, noting how he can become a better rebounder in the coming season.

“If he’s going to go block shots, he can’t get the rebound,” Adams said. “It’s not like you can do everything. It’s a give or take. You have to minimize one of the other ones to get some of the other ones.”

Jackson Jr. will have the opportunity to become a consistent double-digit rebounder this season. With Adams not in the lineup, the young big man will be expected to fulfill a role as both a rim protector and a glass cleaner.

It may not happen over night, but Jackson Jr's defensive developments should continue in the coming months.