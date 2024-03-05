Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on 3-time NBA All-Star's status (March 5)

Jaylen Brown's availability for Tuesday's national TV game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers is in jeopardy. The 3-time NBA All-Star is on the Celtics' injury report with a questionable status. Brown has missed only five games this season, so his inclusion on the report is a bit of a surprise.

He had a phenomenal game on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors as the Celtics claimed a massive 140-88 win. Brown had 29 points in only 22 minutes on 57.9% shooting, including 5-of-10 from 3-point land.

Brown has been huge for the league-leading Celtics this year, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He's also getting it done on the defensive end, with 1.1 steals per contest, committing only 2.4 turnovers.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Jaylen Brown is on the Boston Celtics' injury report citing a left knee contusion. It's unclear when or how he sustained the injury.

It could either be against the Warriors on Sunday or during practice recently. Brown will likely be a game-time decision after carrying a questionable status into Tuesday's game.

Jaylen Brown stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Brown has played 21 games against the Cavaliers, averaging 20.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has a 12-9 record against the Celtics' conference rivals. In two games against the Cavs this year, Brown has averaged 23.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 4.5 apg.

He had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists on Dec. 14 against the Cavaliers in a 116-107 win. While Brown has been crucial in those matchups, the Celtics could prevail against the Cavaliers without him, too.

The Cavaliers will be without Donovan Mitchell, who is out with a knee injury, while Caris LeVert is questionable. The Celtics have too much firepower without Brown to contain Cleveland, with Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White available. Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable and could be on the sidelines with Brown.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

TNT will nationally cover the Celtics-Cavaliers game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cavs' homecourt. NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Ohio will cover the game locally. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown (questionable), Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be among the players to watch. The Celtics are the favorites to win, owing to their 10-game winning streak, while the Cavaliers have lost four of their last seven games.