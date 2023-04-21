Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Hawks? Latest injury report on Celtics’ star ahead of matchup (April 21, 2023)

Per the latest injury report, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown is good to go against the Atlanta Hawks.

As the series heads to Atlanta, the Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round matchup. So far in these playoffs, Jaylen Brown has managed to be extremely efficient shooting the ball. In Game 1 he went for 29 points and 12 rebounds, and then followed that up with a solid all-around performance in Game 2. Along with filling the entire box score, he's also converting over 50% of his shot attempts in the series.

Brown is still forced to wear a face mask from an injury earlier this year, but it doesn't appear to be bothering him on the court. He is still putting up All-Star-level production for the Boston Celtics as they make their way through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Boston Celtics need a healthy Jaylen Brown going forward

After reaching the NBA Finals last year, the Boston Celtics are looking to make their way back in 2023. The Milwaukee Bucks might have taken the No. 1 seed from them, but they still look like a team that can contend for a championship.

If the Celtics are going to make it back to the finals, they are going to need a healthy Jaylen Brown. Not only does he provide a scoring punch next to Jayson Tatum, but brings high-level defense as well.

Boston has a weaker opponent in the Atlanta Hawks, but the road ahead is going to get tough. After this, they will likely be matched up against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. If they want any shot at beating them in a seven-game series, they'll need both their stars clicking on all cylinders.

Brown made some interesting comments about his future earlier this year, but he still appears committed to the Boston Celtics. He and Tatum have had great success together, and they continue to add to their story.

Even with the mask, Brown is playing at a level that we've grown accustomed to seeing. If he can keep it up, the Celtics just might be able to make another deep run.

Poll : 0 votes