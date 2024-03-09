Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest on All-Star forward's status (March 9)

Jaylen Brown is questionable for the Boston Celtics trip to Phoenix on Saturday night. The All-Star forward has carried the same status the past few games, so he could play. Brown has missed only five of the Celtics' 62 games, so he's been relatively healthy this year.

He's also coming off a 41-point, 14-rebound double-double in the 115-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Brown was questionable for that game, too. The 27-year-old seemed comfortable with his injury then. The Celtics have dropped two straight and will hope Brown is available as the Suns pose a challenge to hand Boston its longest losing streak of the season.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Brown is on the Celtics' injury report, citing sacroiliac strain. He's been dealing with it for the past few days. However, it's believed to be a mild contusion. Before the pelvis issue, Brown has dealt with adductor, ankle, back and shoulder injuries, missing a combined five games.

His last absence came on Feb. 14 against the Brooklyn Nets as he sat out with a knee issue. The Celtics are 5-0 without Brown.

Jaylen Brown stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Jaylen Brown has played 10 games against the Suns, averaging 16.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's 7-3 against the Western Conference playoff hopefuls.

In his last game against the Suns, Brown finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 106-94 loss on Feb. 3, 2023.

Saturday's game could be a potential preview of the 2024 NBA Finals. Brown and the Celtics will have a shot at testing themselves out against another worthy opponent from the West after the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics haven't fared as well against their cross-conference rivals. They will hope for a better showing in Phoenix.

Boston also has Jayson Tatum on their injury report, though. He's probable with a right ankle impingement but likely to play. The Celtics could end up deploying one of their most depleted lineups if Brown and Tatum's status' is downgraded.

The Celtics are still the odds-on favorites to win by a significant margin. Despite the consecutive losses, they have a more well-rounded and balanced roster than their counterparts.

The Suns enter this game behind consecutive wins, but those haven't come easy. Meanwhile, Devin Booker is also questionable to play, and if he doesn't suit up, Boston will have the better shot to win.

