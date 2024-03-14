Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest injury update for Celtics' All-Star (March 14)

Jaylen Brown is questionable to return against the Phoenix Suns after missing Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Utah Jazz for the Boston Celtics. Brown has been healthy for the majority of the season but has been a staple on the team's injury report for the past few games. He's missed six games this year.

The Celtics All-Star is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 59 appearances. However, Boston has won all its games in Brown's absence this year. But most of those have been easy games. The Celtics will need him against the Suns, who will have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the floor.

Brown will be a game-time decision for Thursday.

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

Brown is on the Celtics' injury report, citing a left hip contusion. Before that injury, he was dealing with back injury and shoulder injuries. Brown has been questionable for four consecutive games but missed only one contest. With Kristaps Porzingis out, he could suit up on Thursday.

Should Brown sit this contest out, Sam Hauser will likely continue starting in his place.

Jaylen Brown stats vs. Phoenix Suns

Brown has played 11 games against the Suns. He's averaged 17.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.5 apg against the Western Conference contenders. Brown's been on the winning side eight times playing the Suns.

He tallied 27 points on 47.6% shooting in Saturday's game vs. the Suns. The Celtics won 117-107. The All-Star forward provides more defensive depth against Phoenix on Thursday. Brown could be on Devin Booker or Bradley Beal for this contest.

That could be significant for the Celtics to win again and complete a 2-0 season series sweep in this potential 2024 NBA Finals preview.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics?

TNT and Tru TV will nationally televise the Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics game. Arizona Family 3TV/ Arizona Family Sports and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET.

The Suns enter this contest behind three wins in their last six games. The Celtics, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after unexpectedly losing consecutive games.

The teams have split the season series for their past five games. The Celtics remain the favorites to win Thursday, though. They have only three losses at TD Garden and have the better momentum entering the game.