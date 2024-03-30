Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest on 5x NBA All-Star's availability (March 30)

Jayson Tatum is expected to suit up tonight for the Boston Celtics as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. He missed two of the Celtics' past six games due to a right ankle issue but has been relatively healthy this season.

According to the latest Celtics injury report, four players are set to miss Saturday's game. JD Davison is dealing with a sprained left ankle, while Jaden Springer has tendinopathy in his left knee. Drew Peterson and Neemias Queta are healthy but have been assigned to the NBA G League.

It means that the main Celtics core will be available to play against the Pelicans. Coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to stick to his starting lineup of Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

What happened to Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum has been durable this season, missing only five games. However, two of those missed games came this month, as he suffered a minor right ankle injury. He first sat out the Mar. 18 matchup with the Detroit Pistons at home.

The Boston Celtics didn't need him, as they blew out the helpless Pistons 119-94. He suited up for the next game against the Milwaukee Bucks two days later and dropped 31 points in a 122-119 win.

However, Tatum might have aggravated his injury and missed the Mar. 22 game in Detroit. As usual, the Celtics made quick work of the Pistons without Tatum in a 129-102 victory.

Jayson Tatum's stats vs. Pelicans

Jayson Tatum has played against the New Orleans Pelicans 12 times, averaging 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 53.4% from the field, 38.1% from beyond the arc and 80.6% from the charity stripe.

The five-time All-Star has a winning 8-4 record versus the Pelicans. His career-high against them was 41 points on Jan. 11, 2020, in a 140-105 win at home. His worst performance versus New Orleans was a 10-point effort on Jan. 16, 2018.

Celtics looking to snap two-game skid

The Boston Celtics are looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The Celtics suffered back-to-back defeats to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week, marking the first time they lost twice to the same team this season.

New Orleans will be a tough opponent, as they have the fifth-best record in the Western Conference. They are without Brandon Ingram, but Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III are ready to pick up the slack and look to extend Boston's skid.

